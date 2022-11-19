Magnitude 4.1 earthquake is felt on the Costa del Sol This morning’s seismic movement, with its epicentre in the Alborán Sea, was felt in several coastal municipalities of Malaga province

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake, with its epicentre in the Alboran Sea, was felt in the early hours of this Saturday morning, 19 November, in several municipalities of Malaga province.

The seismic movement was recorded by Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) at 12.32am this Saturday, November 19, at a depth of five kilometres in the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean Sea, lying between the Iberian Peninsula and the north of Africa.

Specifically, it was felt in Melilla and in various parts of the Malaga coast: in Malaga city and the ​​La Araña area, in Vélez-Málaga and in Torrox. In this last municipality, a call was made to the 112 Andalucía emergency line.

Shortly after one in the morning, the IGN has registered a second earthquake in the Alborán Sea, this one of magnitude 3.4 and four kilometres deep in the Alborán Sur area. This second earthquake was only felt in the autonomous city of Melilla.