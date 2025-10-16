Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Early morning rain startles Costa del Sol with more showers and thunderstorms forecast in these areas

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has raised the probability of occasional rainfall to 90% in some parts of Malaga province this Thursday

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 09:44

The middle of October will be marked by the arrival of possible rain in the Andalucía region, which has already made its appearance in Malaga province - including the city and the Costa del Sol, where a light shower has caught many by surprise early this Thursday morning. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecasts that today the influence of a cold air mass at altitude over the east of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands will continue, spreading southwards and increasing instability. As a result, cloudy skies are expected from the early hours of the morning. The forecast indicates that as the day progresses, clouds will develop in the inland areas of the mainland, "with rain showers that will be accompanied by thunderstorms in the inland areas of the southern half and, above all, in the eastern third of the mainland", the state body points out.

Andalucía will not be spared from this scenario. Aemet today forecasts "cloudy skies, without ruling out occasional showers, more likely on the Mediterranean coast and in the mountains in the afternoon where they may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms. For the moment, everything points to the possibility of isolated showers on a small scale which could be accompanied by thunderstorms. The greatest probability, according to Aemet, is likely to be recorded this Thursday until 6pm in inland areas of the region (especially Granada, Almeria, Malaga and Huelva).

In Malaga, the greatest chance of rain will be in the Guadalhorce Valley with a probability of between 80 and 90% in Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Álora, Coín, Cártama and Pizarra. This evening, from 6pm hours onwards, there could be occasional showers in the area around Malaga city. Aemet puts the probability of having to open umbrellas at 50%.

This morning showers have already fallen in the Torrox, Algarrobo, Vélez Málaga, Frigiliana and Nerja area, in some places with accumulated rainfall of 6mm.

