Dramatic weather change on the Costa del Sol just one day after recording the highest temperature in the whole of Spain

Weather more typical for time of year has returned to the province this Wednesday.

The mercury has plummeted by about 11C degrees on the Costa del Sol this Wednesday morning (13 December) as more autumnal conditions return to Malaga province just 24 hours after a record-breaking blast of December heat yesterday.

The city registered almost 30C on Tuesday 12 December making it the hottest place in the whole Spain, and shattering the previous record for the highest maximum temperature for the month in the province in the process.

But today's maximum will only be 19 degrees in Malaga city, with a minimum of 13. Ronda and Antequera will record extremely chilly overnight lows of 5 and 6 degrees. The highest temperature in the province is expected in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, where it will reach 21 degrees, according to Spain's state weather agency (Aemet).

Cloudy skies have been forecast without weak and occasional showers being ruled out, although more likely in the mountain areas of Malaga province. In the afternoon, the skies will be slightly cloudy. Moderate winds will blow from the northwest, with stronger gusts along the coast.

Overcast skies are also expected throughout Andalucía on Wednesday, with showers expected in the Guadalquivir valley.

Rain and cold

The colder weather will remain during the second half of the week, the weather forecasters have predicted. Rain will be limited to the north of Spain, with the possibility of some showers in the Balearic Islands. Friday will be slightly warmer, but temperatures will drop again on Saturday with night frosts expected in central, northern and eastern parts of the country.