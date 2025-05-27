Disneyland Paris launches casting call on Costa del Sol to select characters for its parades and shows

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 13:51 Compartir

The magic of Disney may soon resonate with aMalaga accent. Disneyland Paris has announced that it will hold a casting call in the capital of the Costa del Sol on 8 July, in the hopes of finding the perfect candidates for upcoming parades and shows. It will take place at the Headway Dance Studio, located on Calle Lima 7, in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood, and will start at 9am.

"We are looking for candidates who want to join our Disney or Marvel Universe pool. If you are attracted to the artistic world, your experience in animation, dance or acting could allow you to be part of our magical events that make our guests' dreams come true," read a post from the entertainment group.

The requirements? According to the company, it is looking for people who are "spatially aware, energetic, creative and with good physical stamina" over the age of 18. In addition, those interested must demonstrate a good level of dance through significant training and/or stage experience and be between 137 and 193cm of height. "Join one of the biggest stages in Europe by attending one of our auditions."

According to the Disney Careers platform, contracts will have a minimum duration of six months or be indefinite. The expected starting date will be within six months after the audition. The company also offers accommodation and, if necessary, provides advice on processing visas to work in France. The company also warns that some of the positions may include night shifts.

The registration process

People interested in this job offer can pre-register by creating a profile on www.DisneyAuditions.com in the 'My Profile' section. "This will only take a few minutes and will save you time on the day of the audition," the post says. If you do not register in advance, you can sign up at the dance academy on the day of the audition. It is recommended that you go to the location a bit earlier, if you choose this option.

Candidates who complete the online process must finish their registration by emailing checkin@DisneyAuditions.com, indicating which audition they are applying for, with a close-up photo attached.