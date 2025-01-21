Dense fog blankets the Costa del Sol causing flight diversions and delays at Malaga Airport

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 10:34 Compartir

After yesterday's rains in the province, today a dense layer of fog has been covering the coastal areas of Malaga city since early this Tuesday morning, especially towards the west, and Torremolinos, among other areas where the weather phenomenon can be seen.

This atmospheric condition, which leaves a relative humidity level of 100% where it forms, is already causing the first travel and transport incidents. At the airport there are flight delays due to the necessary regulation and waiting time to land, because of the low visibility. In addition, up until 9am, two flights from Barcelona and Sofia in Bulgaria had to be diverted to Seville airport, according to sources in the control tower.

In addition, in some cases there are serious flight delays of more than an hour, and this is due to weather problems that also affect the airports of origin. This is the case at Madrid-Barajas, where fog has also covered the runways and is affecting operations. Other European cities, such as London, Amsterdam and Paris have also activated low visibility procedures today.

At the same time, the low visibility affected traffic at the peak of the morning rush hour on some of the city's main arteries, especially on the seafront promenades and on Calle Pacífico, where vehicles were forced to reduce speed and drive with more separation distance and caution than usual.

State weather agency Aemet explained that this fog arrived during the night, although it has remained into the early hours of the morning. "It is unusual for it to be so dense and to have entered so far inland, although the conditions were favourable: very high humidity, due to yesterday's rain, very warm air, cold sea and hardly any wind".

"It's impressive, I don't remember such high humidity at the airport's Aemet weather station since I've been monitoring it," said José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga's meteorology and head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning).

"During most of the early hours of the morning it has not dropped below 100%, even at 8am the humidity was still very high. Those of you who went out early in the morning will have noticed it: wet pavements and cars, and if you haven't picked up your clothes from the washing line, they will be dripping right now," said Escudero, who describes this phenomenon as "radiation fog". In this case, it is not a 'taro', because the condensation mass has not formed on the sea and is not moving as in such cases.