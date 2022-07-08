Demand for campsites and rural accommodation has shot up since the pandemic began A report by the Costa del Sol Tourist Board shows the number of people who stayed on campsites between January and May this year increased by over 50 per cent compared with the same period in 2019

The pandemic has left its mark in many ways, and one is that demand for campsites and rural holiday accommodation has shot up in the past three years. A report by the Costa del Sol Tourist Board shows that the number of people staying on campsites in the area between January and May this year rose by 56% compared with the same period in 2019. Altogether, 94,398 people stayed in this type of accommodation in Malaga province.

Rural holiday lets have also become more popular, and 47,733 tourists stayed in these in the first five months of this year. This was an increase of 51% compared with the same period in 2019.

The president of the Tourist Board, Francisco Salado, has said that Malaga continues to attract a constant flow of tourists, and is third in the country after the Balearic Islands and Barcelona with regard to the number of visitors, with 752,675 during this period. It is also in fourth place in terms of overnight stays in campsites and rural accommodation – more than 2,681,700 – after the Balearics, Las Palmas and Barcelona

However, as he pointed out, the number of visitors who stay in hotels is also on the increase. “What is important is the increase in the average length of stay, which has gone up by 0.06 days, the occupancy rate which is 64.9% and the revenue from each room (Revpar), which has risen 22% to 15.40 euros. All these show clearly that we are consolidating our growth and all tourism indicators are gradually recovering,” he said.