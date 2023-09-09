Deadly earthquake in Morocco felt in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook several Moroccan cities on Friday night, with an epicentre said to be between Marrakech and Agadir, was felt in Malaga and other Andalusian provinces of Spain.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre has reported that it has received "more than twenty calls for a seismic movement that was felt in municipalities in Malaga, Huelva, Seville and Jaen provinces". The organisation added that there is no evidence of material damage in these areas and that they are waiting for Spains IGN national geographic institute to confirm the information.

Specifically, calls were received from: Huelva, Punta Umbría, Lepe, Isla Cristina, Bollullos par del Condado, Sevilla, Dos Hermanas, Camas, Jaén, Malaga, Marbella, Cordoba y Lucena.

#ACTUALIZACIÓNEl 1-1-2- gestiona más de una veintena de llamadas por un #terremoto de 6,8 en #Marruecos

Huelva, Punta Umbría, Lepe, Isla Cristina, Bollullos par del Condado, Sevilla, Dos Hermanas, Camas, Jaén, Málaga, Marbella, Córdoba y Lucena

👇https://t.co/uxhIrd6bsv — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) September 9, 2023

The Morocco earthquake has killed at least 632 people and injured 329. It was felt at around 11.11pm local time from the city of Marrakech to the capital, Rabat.

The epicentre is thought to be between Marrakech and Agadir, where there was serious material damage, including the collapse of houses and walls.