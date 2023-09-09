Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Deadly earthquake in Morocco felt in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol
Morocco earthquake

Deadly earthquake in Morocco felt in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

The 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre has received calls from people in the region who felt the seismic movement that has claimed the lives of more than 600 people in the area between Marrakech and Agadir

Europa Press

Malaga

Saturday, 9 September 2023, 09:53

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook several Moroccan cities on Friday night, with an epicentre said to be between Marrakech and Agadir, was felt in Malaga and other Andalusian provinces of Spain.

AFP

The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre has reported that it has received "more than twenty calls for a seismic movement that was felt in municipalities in Malaga, Huelva, Seville and Jaen provinces". The organisation added that there is no evidence of material damage in these areas and that they are waiting for Spains IGN national geographic institute to confirm the information.

AFP

Specifically, calls were received from: Huelva, Punta Umbría, Lepe, Isla Cristina, Bollullos par del Condado, Sevilla, Dos Hermanas, Camas, Jaén, Malaga, Marbella, Cordoba y Lucena.

The Morocco earthquake has killed at least 632 people and injured 329. It was felt at around 11.11pm local time from the city of Marrakech to the capital, Rabat.

The epicentre is thought to be between Marrakech and Agadir, where there was serious material damage, including the collapse of houses and walls.

