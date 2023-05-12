Dawn walks for suicide prevention raise more than 9,000 euros There were three early-morning charity walks on the Costa del Sol, in Benalmádena, Mijas and Estepona; and another in Gibraltar

Some of those who took part in the fundraising events.

Anthony Piovesan

Almost 300 people united to bring awareness to suicide last Saturday as they participated in the Darkness into Light walks along the Costa del Sol, and in Gibraltar.

A total of 9,000 euros was raised on 6 May, but organisers expect the figure to increase as donations are still coming through.

The Darkness into Light event is held in 15 countries and was started eight years ago in Spain as an opportunity to acknowledge those who had died by suicide, and those mourning the loss of loved ones, while also offering a message of hope that suicide can be prevented if people speak out and seek help.

Organiser Ruth Stevenson woke up at 5am to participate in the Estepona event. It was the English woman's fifth walk and she said she would do it all again.

"A close friend of mine lost his grandaughter to suicide and last year I lost a friend in Marbella to suicide, so its a cause I will always care deeply about," the 56-year-old said.

"The atmosphere was brilliant on Saturday, everyone greeted each other and spoke with one another and that is the spirit, you are never alone."

There were three walks on the Costa del Sol, in Benalmádena, La Cala de Mijas and Estepona; and another in Gibraltar where 65 people walked, up from 20 last year.

Funds raised on the Costa del Sol went to Afesol Salud Mental, while funds raised on the Rock went to the Gibraltar helpline and counselling service, Gibsams.