Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Manhunt for &#039;dangerous&#039; prisoner who escaped while visiting terminally ill father in Malaga
Crime

Manhunt for 'dangerous' prisoner who escaped while visiting terminally ill father in Malaga

Police have launched an operation to locate the fugitive, who was being held in pre-trial detention for the alleged crimes of assault and threats

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 14 April 2025, 15:23

A prisoner considered to be dangerous is being hunted after escaping during a permitted visit he asked to pay to his terminally ill father in Malaga.

He escaped custody in the Guadalhorce area of the province last week. The prisoner, whose profile and criminal record are well-known by the police forces, asked the institution in which he was being held for permission to visit his father. According to sources, the prisoner argued the exceptionality of the request, given his father's current medical condition.

The prison board agreed that the inmate could temporarily leave the prison to visit his father and say goodbye to him. It was during this visit that the prisoner managed to escape, despite being guarded by two officers.

The fugitive was originally arrested in February after allegedly trying to run over two police officers. At the time, there was a warrant for his detention for property crimes. He had previously been convicted of threats and assault.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  2. 2 Filming for international hit series back on the Costa with Swedish crime drama Fallen
  3. 3 Suspected abuser rams police car in Mijas and injures two Guardia Civil officers
  4. 4 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  5. 5 Easter Eden
  6. 6 Piggy bank
  7. 7 Smart's choice for historic competition - the British skater competing for Spain
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions to stage Easter bonnet parade at fundraising event
  9. 9 Elderly motorcyclist dies after collision in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Manhunt for 'dangerous' prisoner who escaped while visiting terminally ill father in Malaga