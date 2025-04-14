Manhunt for 'dangerous' prisoner who escaped while visiting terminally ill father in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 14 April 2025, 15:23 Compartir

A prisoner considered to be dangerous is being hunted after escaping during a permitted visit he asked to pay to his terminally ill father in Malaga.

He escaped custody in the Guadalhorce area of the province last week. The prisoner, whose profile and criminal record are well-known by the police forces, asked the institution in which he was being held for permission to visit his father. According to sources, the prisoner argued the exceptionality of the request, given his father's current medical condition.

The prison board agreed that the inmate could temporarily leave the prison to visit his father and say goodbye to him. It was during this visit that the prisoner managed to escape, despite being guarded by two officers.

The fugitive was originally arrested in February after allegedly trying to run over two police officers. At the time, there was a warrant for his detention for property crimes. He had previously been convicted of threats and assault.