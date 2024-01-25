Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The King and Queen visited the Torrox stand at the tourism fair in Madrid SUR
Costa towns unveil projects aimed at attracting more visitors
Fitur

Costa towns unveil projects aimed at attracting more visitors

The Estepona pedestrian town project and the improvement of the Benalmádena marina were some of the plans presented at the international tourism fair in Madrid

Javier Almellones

Madrid

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 16:01

A number of projects on the Costa del Sol have been revealed as ways to attract even more tourists to the province.

Details of plans around the province were announced during the first day of Fitur, the international tourism fair in Madrid, which started on Wednesday 24 January.

Estepona mayor José María García Urbano explained that the ongoing Estepona project involves reinforcing a model of a town that is "accessible, sustainable and committed to the pedestrian". He pointed out that the town has 130 streets covering 18 kilometres that are ideal for a leisurely stroll in Estepona and highlighted the works on the great boulevard built on the old N-340.

The municipality of Torrox had set up a stand at the fair designed like a beach bar. It drew a visit from King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia who toured the Ifema exhibition centre after opening the event. Torrox mayor Óscar Medina presented the king with a replica of a flamenco cajón (box drum) made by Torrox artist Antonio Bueno. The typical migas dish of Torrox was offered at the stand to provide a taste of the municipality's cuisine.

Benalmádena also took centre stage with various presentations in the Costa del Sol tourism stand, where it announced projects to promote year-round tourism, with a commitment to enhancing the cultural heritage of the town. Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said they will focus on showcasing historic sites such as El Toro cave.

Another priority in 2024 will be the municipal investment of 4.5 million euros to improve the Benalmádena marina, one of the main tourist attractions of the town and the Costa del Sol. Benalmádena will also focus on sport this year, Lara said, pointing out that the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina hockey competitions will take place in the town.

