Costa del Sol tourist board launches new inland routes to attract more visitors Well-known influencers feature in four promotional videos for the campaign which invites visitors to discover the charms of the Malaga countryside and towns such as Ronda and Antequera

The Costa del Sol is already world-famous for its beaches but the tourist board has now begun a new campaign to introduce visitors to the spectacular inland area of Malaga province, with the name ‘Ya sabes dónde encontrarme’ (Now you know where to find me), featuring new routes to take in Ronda, Antequera, the Axarquía and the western side of the province.

Social media and influencers

Well-known influencers feature in four promotional videos for the campaign, and there is a separate page on the website where visitors can learn more about the area and create their own tailor-made route.

The campaign will take place over three weeks on Turismo Costa del Sol’s Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook and Twitter accounts. It will also aim to reach as many people as possible through two Instagram accounts with a great many followers: Cristina Verdú and Gustavo Karlsson.

“Cristina Verdú Rico has 202,000 followers on Instagram, she specialises in travel and active tourism and collaborates with associated brands such as Decathlon. She has also worked with numerous destinations in Spain and abroad. She has 98,000 followers on her Youtube channel and 91,000 on Tik Tok,” sources at the tourist board told SUR.

Gustavo Karlsson Bermúdez also has a great many followers. “24,500 people follow him on Instagram and 10,200 on his Tik Tok account. He is a specialist in creating audio visual content for natural areas,” they explained.

The involvement of influencers is a priority for the Costa del Sol Tourist Board, CEO Margarita del Cid has said.

“With this new campaign we are inviting potential visitors to discover the range of experiences available to enjoy in our province, with an exciting tour of some of Malaga’s most beautiful areas. We want them to see how lovely this region is and how it is the perfect destination at any time of year,” she said.