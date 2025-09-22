Costa del Sol welcomes autumn with mercury hitting 33C but there is the possibility of rain on the horizon

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Monday, 22 September 2025, 15:21 Share

Autumn has begun this Monday on the Spanish mainland with a generalised drop in temperatures but what is the reason for this? It's the influence of a new trough and the departure of an Atlantic front over the Mediterranean, which will cause the mercury to drop at the start of the week throughout the country, as well as bring persistent rain in the far north. However, according to the forecast from Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), there are some provinces that are going to escape this national temperature drop, including Malaga, where maximum temperatures are expected to be above 30C in the central hours of the day.

Specifically, for this Monday, Aemet forecasts a maximum temperature of 33C in Malaga - the capital of the Costa del Sol, 30C in Vélez-Málaga and 28C in Antequera and Marbella. In Ronda, the mercury could reach 27 degrees.

Meanwhile, according to local Malaga weather forecaster José Luis Escudero, temperatures will start to drop in the province on Tuesday. "During the early morning and early hours of the morning, minimum temperatures will drop; they will be more noticeable in the Ronda and Antequera areas. As for maximum temperatures, they will drop slightly. From early afternoon onwards, the wind will tend to blow from the east southeast", he indicated in the latest entry on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' (Storms and lightning). "In Malaga city it will be between 24C and 26C, depending on the area," he said.

Rain and a return to 30C

According to Escudero, on Wednesday "the wind will blow from the east along the coast of Malaga and inland of the province; the gusts will be moderate to strong. There is a probability of some weak and occasional precipitation due to the easterly wind and some cold air at altitude. It will be in mountainous areas close to the coast where the probability is higher; not every door mat will be wet," he predicted. "Maximum temperatures will drop throughout the province of Malaga, while minimum temperatures will rise," he pointed out.

However, according to Escudero, from Thursday the maximum temperatures will start to recover "and it is likely that on Friday and at the weekend it will reach 30C again in some areas of the province", he said.

Downpours in the far north

At the national level, the Aemet forecast for this Monday predicts "rainfall and showers in the far north, the northeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, without ruling them out in the rest of the eastern third. Persistent showers are expected in the far north, locally heavy on the coasts and with significant accumulations in Asturias and Cantabria. Likewise, strong, even locally very strong, showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in the northeast and the Balearic Islands, easing in the afternoon".

As for temperatures, "a generalised drop in temperatures will persist; in the case of maximum temperatures, the maximum will be notable in areas of the southern Iberian Peninsula and locally in La Mancha, while no changes are expected on the northwest coast and in the upper Ebro. Weak frosts in the Pyrenees and on the peaks of other mountains in the northern half", the forecast added.