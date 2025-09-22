Weather experts warn of 'stormy downpours' in this part of Spain's Andalucía region today

Almudena Nogués Málaga Monday, 22 September 2025, 13:41 Share

The week has opened with a forecast for unsettled weather in Spain with the Andalucía region included in areas with active warnings. "Both today and tomorrow we will continue to be under the influence of polar air, giving rise to a cool atmosphere coinciding with the beginning of the astronomical autumn. Temperatures will gradually recover and between Wednesday and Thursday a new trough could distribute some showers", warns the specialised web portal Meteored. And it adds: "The situation will be conditioned by the cold air responsible for the stormy showers of the past few days, which will be completely isolated from the polar jet generating a 'Dana' over France".

This scenario will leave its mark on the southern region of Spain, especially in Almeria province where the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for rain and storms between 10pm this Monday and 8am tomorrow (Tuesday). The state agency forecasts accumulated rainfall of up to 20mm in one hour in Almeria city, Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas as well as in the Poniente and Levante areas of Almeria province.

For today, Aemet forecasts "partly cloudy or clear skies, increasing to cloudy during the afternoon in the far east, where light rainfall is likely". Temperatures will drop and there will be a moderate westerly wind on the coast during the first half of the day. "This Monday there will be heavy and intense rainfall in the Cantabrian regions, where more than 50mm may accumulate in 12 hours. In addition, some weather models forecast heavy stormy downpours in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Alicante, Murcia and Levante Almeria," Meteored reported.

On Tuesday, this instability will still be in its final stages in Andalucía. Aemet forecasts "partly cloudy or clear skies on the Atlantic side. Cloudy intervals on the Mediterranean slope, without ruling out the possibility of occasional light rainfall, or in the form of thundery showers during the early hours of the morning in the far east". Temperatures will rise on the Atlantic side and fall on the Mediterranean and moderate Levante is expected on the Mediterranean coast, and in the Strait of Gibraltar at the end of the day.