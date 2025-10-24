Costa del Sol's tourism authority advances negotiations for direct flight to Atlanta

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 24 October 2025, 17:13 Share

Days after United Airlines confirmed that it will maintain the direct flight from Malaga to New York next summer, Turismo Costa del Sol president Francisco Salado announced that negotiations with Delta Air Lines to open a new route to Atlanta are progressing. The American company used to be the airline that connected Malaga Airport with New York for 11 years, until 2019.

Salado said that they cannot release any details at the moment, but highlighted that more companies are seeking to fly from and to Malaga.

The head of the provincial tourism authority said that they have submitted feasibility reports for the Atlanta route. Salado explained that what airlines are seeking in airports in order to start operating in a certain destination is aircaft availability. "This is what stops them on many occasions," he said.

Fortunately, Malaga is expecting new A321XLR aircraft - a model with one narrow aisle, designed to operate long-haul flights. Director of Turismo Antonio Díaz said that this model opens great opportunities for Malaga Airport, because it has a smaller capacity of 180 passengers, which is easier to fill. Therefore, profitability is more easily guaranteed, which is what attracts companies that operate longer routes.

In addition to the Atlanta connection, Salado said that there are negotiations regarding a Malaga-Miami route. However, these discussions have not advanced as much as the plan concerning Atlanta Airport, which is considered a vital air transport hub and one of the busiest in the world due to its strategic location, its role as the main hub for Delta Air Lines and its capacity. In 2024, it was the world's busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic and seat capacity, with 108 million users. Atlanta is located in the south-east of the US, which makes it a key point for connecting flights between the East and the West Coast.