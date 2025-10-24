Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A United Airlines flight connects Malaga with New York in summer. SUR
Travel

Costa del Sol's tourism authority advances negotiations for direct flight to Atlanta

Head of Turismo CDS Fransisco Salado says that they are in contact with Delta Air Lines, which flew from Malaga to New York for more than a decade

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Friday, 24 October 2025, 17:13

Days after United Airlines confirmed that it will maintain the direct flight from Malaga to New York next summer, Turismo Costa del Sol president Francisco Salado announced that negotiations with Delta Air Lines to open a new route to Atlanta are progressing. The American company used to be the airline that connected Malaga Airport with New York for 11 years, until 2019.

Salado said that they cannot release any details at the moment, but highlighted that more companies are seeking to fly from and to Malaga.

The head of the provincial tourism authority said that they have submitted feasibility reports for the Atlanta route. Salado explained that what airlines are seeking in airports in order to start operating in a certain destination is aircaft availability. "This is what stops them on many occasions," he said.

Fortunately, Malaga is expecting new A321XLR aircraft - a model with one narrow aisle, designed to operate long-haul flights. Director of Turismo Antonio Díaz said that this model opens great opportunities for Malaga Airport, because it has a smaller capacity of 180 passengers, which is easier to fill. Therefore, profitability is more easily guaranteed, which is what attracts companies that operate longer routes.

In addition to the Atlanta connection, Salado said that there are negotiations regarding a Malaga-Miami route. However, these discussions have not advanced as much as the plan concerning Atlanta Airport, which is considered a vital air transport hub and one of the busiest in the world due to its strategic location, its role as the main hub for Delta Air Lines and its capacity. In 2024, it was the world's busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic and seat capacity, with 108 million users. Atlanta is located in the south-east of the US, which makes it a key point for connecting flights between the East and the West Coast.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  2. 2 Obituary - Anthony Derrick Burns 1946 - 2025
  3. 3 A record-breaking 2,300 runners have already signed up for half marathon in Fuengirola next month
  4. 4 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  5. 5 Residents demand answers as Costa del Sol electricity substation goes into operation
  6. 6 This is why an eastern Costa del Sol town has been recognised for its youth programme
  7. 7 Fuengirola to put spotlight on local social organisations and volunteer-run groups
  8. 8 Age Concern Marbella organises early Christmas shopping coach trip
  9. 9 An audio guide to birdsong in Malaga province
  10. 10 Benalmádena to hold informative sessions about rental grants for vulnerable people

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol's tourism authority advances negotiations for direct flight to Atlanta

Costa del Sol&#039;s tourism authority advances negotiations for direct flight to Atlanta