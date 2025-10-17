Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Group photo from one of the meetings with tourism professionals in the United States. SUR
Tourism

Turismo Costa del Sol embarks on promotional tour of USA cities

Malaga province tourism professionals are targeting the luxury, cultural, gastronomic, shopping and lifestyle segments of the American travel market

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 17 October 2025, 16:59

The province of Malaga has embarked on a promotional tour in the US to sell the destination as a tourist experience. Turismo Costa del Sol has staged a series of events in San Diego, Santa Fe and San Francisco - all markets that "have a high concentration of luxury agencies and a clear specialisation in this segment, which makes these promotional activities an ideal meeting point to boost the potential of the destination".

Each presentation is followed by a networking dinner, during which representatives of companies with interests in the US can exchange information and connect. The Costa del Sol has a direct flight to New York from May to September, the only non-stop connection between the US and the Andalucía region, which provides great collaboration opportunities for Spanish business owners and the great business community of the US.

Malaga is presented as a destination that offers exceptional gastronomic, cultural, shopping and lifestyle products. Managing director of Turismo Costa del Sol Antonio Díaz has said that the programme has opened the space for dialogue with "opinion leaders and decision-makers".

