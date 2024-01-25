Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rocío López 'La Botellita' performed at the presentation Salvador Salas
Costa del Sol launches plan to bring back Spanish tourists
Fitur

Costa del Sol launches plan to bring back Spanish tourists

Tourism officials presented a new campaign in Madrid which appeals to younger people and will go live on social media, radio and national television

Javier Almellones / Pilar Martínez

Madrid

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 15:36

Compartir

The Costa del Sol has unveiled a plan to bring back Spanish tourists after a dip in domestic tourism in recent years.

The Costa's tourism board (Turismo Costa del Sol) presented its fresh campaign Grita Mi Nombre (Shout My Name) at Madrid's Retiro park as the city hosts the International Tourism Fair (Fitur). The campaign will go live on digital media, social media, radio and national television, and appeal to the so-called Generation Z.

President of the provincial Diputación and Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado said the aim was to reverse declining numbers in domestic tourism. Despite 2023 being a historic year for the destination's tourism industry, Salado said this was mainly driven by international visitors. "The national market registered lower figures than in 2022, with a decrease of 1.58%," he said.

Related news

A total of 6,158,000 Spaniards from outside Malaga visited the province last year. "This is a figure that is higher than before the pandemic, but lower than in 2022," Salado said. It caused a 2.2% drop in the economic impact generated by domestic tourism in the province, which he put at 6.62 billion euros. "We are convinced that this year we will manage to recover the Spanish tourism lost in 2023 and to build loyalty and consolidate this market, which is very important for the destination," Salado pointed out.

Regarding the causes for the drop in demand, Salado said, "Perhaps some people have opted to travel to other cheaper destinations because of the rise in prices, but we know that cheap ends up being expensive and that they will return to the Costa del Sol because of the diversity and quality on offer."

"Forecasts are optimistic. There is a 44% increase in searches for flights to Malaga until April," Salado added. Most of the Spaniards searching for flights to Malaga are from Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao.

In a bid to attract more Spaniards, Turismo Costa del Sol announced it will invest 1.5 million euros in 2024 in promotional activities to attract 50% more domestic tourists than 2023.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town applies for licence to build well-water desalination plant as drought continues
  2. 2 Malaga's iconic El Pimpi to open in Marbella
  3. 3 This is the Costa del Sol town that is home to people of 153 different nationalities
  4. 4 New green space for Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Junta gives popular Fuengirola beach bar five days to rectify construction 'error'
  6. 6 Watch the trailer for El Correo, the film about corruption in Marbella that is number 1 at the box office
  7. 7 Cirque du Soleil extends its stay in Malaga and adds more Alegría dates on the Costa
  8. 8 Residents say goodbye to bad smells, flooding and water cuts after kicking up a stink in Marbella
  9. 9 Pedestrians in Spain risk a fine of up to 200 euros if they do any of these things...
  10. 10 Endangered species dolphin found washed up dead on Costa del Sol beach

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad