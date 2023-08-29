Costa del Sol hotels set to close August with occupancy rate close to the record-breaking month in 2019

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

August is expected to close with an occupancy rate narrowly close to the record levels of 2019, Costa del Sol hoteliers say.

Around 88.44% of hotel rooms will have been occupied in the province of Malaga during the month of August, according to the Association of Hoteliers Association of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos). The figures are in line with those recorded in the same period last year, 88%, and just 1% down on the best year in the history of tourism on the coastin 2019.

The strong figures come despite the impact of high inflation and the rise in interest rates. José Luque, president of Aehcos, said: "we are satisfied with the gross impact per guest staying, and tourists who have visited us have spent more". He pointed out that the average gross revenue per hosted client (IBCA) reached 143.50 euros, with an increase of almost ten euros on average per client, some 6.6% more than last year.

Contributing to these good results is the strong recovery of the international market, which last year was still heavily impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, domestic demand has declined due to inflation and the rise in interest rates.

Torremolinos and Fuengirola took the lead in August, with both municipalities leading the occupancy ranking of Malaga province, exceeding an average of 94% of rooms sold. Estepona, with 91.84%, and Mijas, with 91.84%, also contributed to the strong results.

High season to continue

Hoteliers pointed out that the high season will continue well past the official end date of summer, with demand on the rise during the months of September and October.

Tourists are forecast to occupy 84.5% of hotel beds in the province in September and 76.2% in October.