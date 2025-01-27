Costa del Sol hotels exceeded 22 million stays for first time ever in 2024

Pilar Martínez Madrid Monday, 27 January 2025, 13:57 Compartir

The latest official data from Spain's INE national statistics institute has revealed that 2024 was the best year ever for the Costa del Sol's tourism industry. The statistics, which were published last week, reveal that for the first time 22 million overnight stays were recorded, which meant an increase of three per cent over the previous best year.

A total of 22,090,691 nights were booked, although bookings by Spaniards experienced a drop of 6.6 per cent. The number of tourists accommodated was 6,296,191 - some 0.5 per cent more than in 2023. Of the total number of 91,805 hotel beds on the Costa del Sol, there was a 2.2 per cent increase from 2023.

Malaga province has confirmed its position as the driving force for tourism in Andalucía as a whole by concentrating, according to the INE data, 39% of the stays registered in the entire region during 2024. In addition, the association of hotel businesses on the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) pointed out that the hotel occupancy rate was 79.8%, or 6.24 points more than the previous year.

Zoom Representatives of the Costa del Sol's hospitality industry at Fitur in Madrid. Salvador Salas

"The increase in occupancy probably has a lot to do with the renovation of the hotel establishments that has been taking place. We can say that almost 80 per cent of the hotels on the Costa del Sol have been refurbished and modernised in the last 15 years," explained Javier Hernández, executive vice-president of Aehcos.

President of the association, José Luque, announced at the Fitur international travel fair in Madrid last week that members expect to maintain the upward trend in 2025, despite the fact that there is still a drop in national tourists. "The Costa del Sol will continue to be a strong destination. We are going to grow, but less than in 2024. Forecasts point to an increase in turnover of between three and four per cent," he said. Regarding the expected price increases, he highlighted that "it is going to be very difficult to increase prices more than in 2024", a year in which he said that the increase was between seven and eight per cent.