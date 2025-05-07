Costa del Sol hosts three walks for suicide prevention with Darkness into Light

José Rodríguez Cámara Costa del Sol Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 13:27 Compartir

The Afesol association of relatives and people with mental illness on the Costa del Sol is organising the tenth edition of the walks for suicide prevention. It is an initiative that is part of the worldwide campaign promoted by Irish foundation Pieta House with the slogan Darkness into Light. The walks, in a display of solidarity, will be held on Saturday 10 May, at 6am, to symbolise the transition from darkness to light. The Costa del Sol will host three marches in aid of the same cause in Benalmádena, Estepona and La Cala de Mijas.

In Benalmádena, it will start from the Plaza del Remo, in the Carihuela de Torremolinos, to reach the El Bil Bil castle, where participants will complete a five-kilometre walk along the beach. This activity has been promoted by Torremolinos councillor for social welfare, Gloria Manoja, her Benalmádena counterpart, Áurea Peralta, and Afesol's communication and marketing representative, Ricardo Velasco.

In Estepona, the event is supported by the councillor for sports alongside the Pieta House foundation. Gil encouraged Estepona residents to join in with this activity "for intervention and support for people who have suffered the loss loved ones due to this cause". The walk through Estepona will start at chiringuito Malva Beach, reaching the Mirador del Carmen at the end of the five kilometres. Afesol president, Cristian González explained why all of the walks start at 6am, "simbolising the walk from darkness to light that people at risk for suicide face".

Zoom Darkness into Light campaign at Estepona town hall. SUR

La Cala de Mijas is also hosting a walk, starting from La Cala Boulevard (Biddy Mulligans) up to El Oceano on the boardwalk. Afesol president González thanked the work of Mijas Comunicación for promoting the event and Mijas town hall for their continual work on mental health. Mijas councillor said "the town hall is always here to support" and added, "I consider it an illness, so I encourage everyone to come, participate in this walk". This is the fifth year La Cala de Mijas is participating in the Darkness into Light campaign.

The first edition of Darkness into Light was held in Dublin 16 years ago, promoted by the Pieta House foundation, and in 2024 it attracted 160,000 participants from all over the world.

Participants can now register online or at the Afesol mental health centres in Benalmádena and Estepona. Registration fees for adults are 24 euros; for children between 13 and 17 years old, 5 euros; and for children under 13, free of charge. All proceeds will go to awareness programmes, for suicide prevention and support for people who have suffered the loss of loved ones through suicide.

According to data published by INE national institute of statistics, some 4,116 people died by suicide in 2023 in Spain. Although this figure represents a decrease of 2.6% compared to 2022, it is still the second highest figure in the last six years. Almost three quarters of deaths by suicide in 2023 were men. Male suicide registered higher figures in all age brackets other than those younger than 15. The age group with the overall highest number of suicides was between 30 and 39 years.

On 14 February 2025, the public health system in Spain approved a plan of action to help prevent suicide. The plan recognises suicidal behaviour as a public health issue and sets out ways to improve detection, care and monitoring of those at risk. The new system underlined the importance of awareness campaigns and professional training - among other things that can reduce the numbers of suicides.

Since 2022, the national 024 helpline in Spain has been available for those who feel this impulse. The helpline is a public, free and accessible resource, available 24 hours a day, whose objective is to care for people with suicidal thoughts and tendencies.

Every year, Afesol develops awareness campaigns to put an end to myths, misconceptions, taboo, stigma and blaming of suicidal behaviour, with the aim to make it easier for people with suicidal thoughts to ask for help. In recent years, the campaigns developed by the organisation have focused on the elderly and the young population.