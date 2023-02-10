What will the weather be like on the Costa this weekend?: Aemet extends amber warning until Sunday Gale-force winds and huge waves will continue to mark the weather in Malaga province this Saturday and Sunday

Weather alerts – both yellow and amber – have been issued by Spain’s weather agency Aemet for Malaga province until Sunday. The Costa del Sol will be the worst hit with high winds and waves set to continue over the weekend.

The amber alert is in place until 10am on Sunday for the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley areas with forecast of an easterly wind of 60 km/h to 70 km/h (force 8) and waves of four to five meters (the maximum wave could reach between eight and 10 meters). From Sunday morning, the warning will be downgraded to yellow when easterly gusts of 50 km/h to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of three metres are expected.

Andalucía

In Andalucía, Aemet is also maintaining amber warnings for wind and high waves in Cadiz, Granada and Almeria on Friday. Gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour may be witnessed due to the Levante, according to the 112 service.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain at similar levels to those of the last few days, with a slight rise in maximum temperatures to 18C forecast for this Sunday in Malaga city. The minimum will be between 11C and 12C, although there will be a significant wind chill.

Cloudy skies will dominate until Sunday, although Aemet does not expect rainfall in Malaga province. The rains could return next week. From Wednesday onwards, the possibility of rain rises to 80 per cent.

Be prepared

The 112 Andalucía emergency coordination service has offered a series of recommendations and advice to the population to try to reduce the risks associated with the storm and the high winds.

It advises that people do not seek to protect themselves from the gusts in areas close to walls or fences. It is also advisable to stay away from cornices or trees that could become detached.

"Extreme care" should be taken if you are next to buildings under construction or in poor condition, and, "whenever possible, on days with strong winds, it is best not to climb scaffolding or similar platforms that could be displaced".

If you are in maritime areas, it is advisable to stay away from "beaches and other low-lying places that may be affected by high tides and waves". Road travel should be avoided "whenever possible, and if it is necessary, extreme caution should be exercised, and traffic regulations should be observed at all times".

The emergency service number 112 for Andalucía is free of charge and operates 24 hours a day.