Costa del Sol showcases its tourism offer in the heart of London

Pilar Martínez London Thursday, 6 November 2025, 13:43 Share

Turismo Costa del Sol has launched a huge promotional campaign in the heart of London, hoping to generate four million impressions and attract returning and new British tourists. The Cube Flannels X is the biggest audiovisual campaign of the year, carried out by the Malaga province tourist board on Oxford Street. It is a 215-square-metre 3D LED screen (a total of 37 screens) that functions as a single three-dimensional canvas, displaying the best of Malaga's coastline and historic towns.

President of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, alongside mayors and councillors from the delegation, presented the campaign at one of the busiest spots in London. This action places the Costa del Sol in a strategic point, making the Andalusian destination visible to millions of Brits and foreign visitors. The aim is to consolidate the loyalty of its main issuing market, the UK.

The Cube, which combines technology, art and creativity to connect with passersby, is projected onto the Flannels department store building. "The 3D promotional video shows some of the main attractions of the destination: culture, beaches, golf and nature, providing viewers with an immersive visual experience," Salado said. Around 3.9 million impressions are expected during the display period.

On this last day of the World Travel Market (6 November), the campaign will be temporarily transferred to the screens of Piccadilly Circus, which will ensure an audience of another 35,700.

Salado said that the campaign has been designed with the needs of the British tourist in mind - something which has been possible to assess and determine thanks to advanced technology. "We know that the British holidaymaker is looking for leisure, sun and beach and values cleanliness, safety and quality," Salado said.

Studies show that nearly a quarter of British tourists allocate between 1,000 and 3,000 euros to their annual travel budget. Of these, 44% plan to keep that amount for future trips, compared with 22% who are willing to increase it and 21% who say they will cut it. Most British tourists prefer staying in three- or four-star hotels and fewer than 30% opt for holiday homes.

British tourists are overwhelmingly happy with the Costa del Sol. Although they value prices, among other factors such as safety, hygiene and quality, they remain loyal to the destination even in the context of rising travel expenses.

What usually encourages them to choose Malaga province as a travel destination is either word of mouth or online rating sites.