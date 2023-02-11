The strong storm that has already hit the Costa del Sol hard will rage on until Sunday This Saturday, gusts of gale-force winds up to 70 km/h are expected, along with waves that could occasionally reach ten metres high, according to Spain's Aemet weather agency

The storm that has hit the Malaga province coastline shows no sign of abating but is actually worsening, and Spain’s state weather agency Aemet has extended the current amber level warnings until Sunday.

The worst is expected to arrive today, Saturday 11 February, when the easterly winds will be 60 to 70 km/h (force 8) and be accompanied by waves that will mostly be between four and five metres, although in some cases they can reach between eight and 10 metres, according to the Aemet forecast.

This situation will keep the emergency and Civil Protection services of all coastal municipalities on alert, which have taken measures such as the closure of public parks and the restriction of passage through certain areas and some beaches, given the risk of falling branches or being swept away by the waves. In fact, in Malaga, the City Council has closed the playgrounds for safety reasons until the gale subsides.

Vídeo. The tree that fell on a car travelling through the Pedregalejo district of Malaga / sur

The buoy at the Port of Malaga reached a wave height of 5.4 metres late yesterday afternoon, and 6 seconds between waves, according to the Puertos del Estado available on the website of Puertos del Estado. It was expected to rise during the night, until reaching the maximum in the early hours of this Saturday morning.

Even worse was the wind, with maximum gusts of up to 76 km/h and a speed of 54 km/h at Malaga Airport, according to Aemet data. In Estepona, 80 km/h was exceeded. Although the beaches were less affected by damage yesterday than expected, there were more than 60 incidents by late in the afternoon, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre, mainly in Malaga city and, to a lesser extent, in parts of the Costa del Sol.

The most notable incident was recorded on Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano in Malaga city shortly before 12 noon, when 112 call handlers received an alert due to a tree that fell on a moving car. The driver was slightly injured, but did not require medical assistance.

Malaga city recorded the largest volume of incidents in the province, where more than thirty were managed, although calls were also received from Fuengirola, where the tide carried away the part of the terrace of the Botavara beach bar on the promenade, as well as Estepona, Mijas, Vélez-Málaga, Benalmádena and Torremolinos.

Meanwhile, the Caminito del Rey had to be closed to visitors due to the risk of landslides. The popular gorge walk tourist attraction has suspended visits scheduled for 10 and 11 February due to the bad weather.