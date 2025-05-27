The heat is on as beach club season kicks off along the Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 23:26 Compartir

Ceviche, mojitos and sun, with live music and the Mediterranean in the background: these are the characteristics of the Costa del Sol in the summer. With the arrival of the good weather, the coastal strip of Malaga province once again boasts style with the start of the beach club season. At the same time, establishments work harder to expand their culinary experience and consolidate themselves as some of the main tourist attractions on the coast.

From Estepona to Torre del Mar, and with a special emphasis on the western Costa del Sol, these clubs surprise their customers with a carefully selected gastronomic menu, often based on Mediterranean cuisine, signature cocktails and, in many cases, live music that transforms a simple day at the beach into a complete experience.

This evolution towards the culinary side allows clubs to become the epicentre of leisure on the coast and the place where everyone wants to be. These temples of leisure by the sea are presented with renewed menus and an agenda full of events to make this season more intense, pleasurable and tastier than ever.

Zoom SUR

One of the most popular places is La Plage Casanis - a restaurant-beach club located on the Real de Zaragoza beach in Marbella. This leisure space combines Mediterranean cuisine with French touches, designed by executive chef Fabián Cangas. Dishes range from rice, red tuna tartare and fish of the day to meats, accompanied by the signature cocktails prepared by Colo Linari.

The club transforms throughout the day, as do the visitors as well. During the day, it is filled with families who appreciate the peaceful atmosphere in their hammocks and Balinese beds, while, in the evening, it becomes a huge open-air party room, with sounds orchestrated by international DJs. "La Plage Casanis is not just a beach club - it's a complete experience that engages all the senses," says Jesús Barreda Miguel, marketing and communication director of the Casanis Group.

Another gem in Marbella is Nikki Beach - a resort that has been the "benchmark for relaxed luxury in Andalucía" for more than two decades. The season at Nikki Beach started on 17 April, showcasing a new bar and a redesigned pool area with elegant cabanas. Music will have a prominent role here as well and the DJ booth is located in the centre to achieve "an unparalleled musical experience".

Zoom Fideuá is a speciality at Bahía Beach in Torre del Mar. SUR

Chef Juanma Otero Iglesias is in charge of the restaurant, having prepared a menu that fuses the purest flavours of the Costa del Sol with Mediterranean cuisine. Specialities include fresh seafood, sushi boats, chicken satay - one of the establishment's classics - and salads.

A few kilometres away, also on the west coast, is Max Beach - a bohemian-style venue located in Mijas, equipped with a restaurant, a swimming pool, live music and events.

As Metro Group's marketing and events director, Rebecca Moorcroft, explains, food is one of the venue's strengths. "We have a fresh, creative and varied menu based on Mediterranean cuisine with international and Asian touches." Their star dishes range from starters such as truffle croquettes and ceviches to main courses such as Thai curries, risottos, Josper grilled meats and fresh fish. It also has artisan pizzas, vegan options and an innovative tapas offer by the pool at sunset with live shows.

Zoom Cocktails and fruit to face the summer heat. Josele

Managers in the industry hold that beach clubs play a very important role in the Costa del Sol's leisure scene and they are also the perfect place for those who want to eat well. "Summer is synonymous with outdoor life, sun, gastronomy and leisure by the sea, and beach clubs are key to attracting both tourists and locals, offering an experience that goes beyond swimming and sun," they say.

East coast offers

Although most of the beach resorts are located on the western Costa del Sol, mainly in the Marbella area, there are also oases designed for relaxation and enjoyment on the other side of the province. In Torre del Mar, for example, is Bahía Beach Jazba - a space that has been open since 2001, with an established list of loyal local and international customers. "Many get off the plane and come straight to Bahía," they boast.

Co-owner Amelia Palomo says that, for them, food is more important than partying. Nonetheless, they also organise live performances, DJs and themed parties. "Our philosophy is to create a paradise, an oasis where you go and disconnect from the outside world," she says.

At the helm of the kitchen is executive chef Xavier Navarro, who has designed a Mediterranean experience based on zero-kilometre cuisine but with international touches and an intense fusion of flavours. Among his star dishes are the oxtail fideuá and the Jazba salad, prepared with goat's cheese, avocado and mango ice cream. Ainhoa Hidalgo is in charge of cocktails, which are designed to accompany a good meal and a beautiful sunset from a Balinese bed.