Coronation celebrations at Malaga's English cemetery

Sections
Services
Highlight
Monday, 8 May 2023, 20:19
Compartir
St George's Anglican Church in Malaga hosted a coronation garden party on Sunday 7 May to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
Around 100 people attended the international party, which attracted not just Brits, but people from Finland, France, Ireland and the USA, among others.
King Charles and Queen Camilla even made an appearance, albeit thanks to Ulla and Jukka from Finland.
There was music from the British School of Malaga and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters. Kathryn Dyche-Nichols posed with Vice Consul Miriam Pérez Martín and Father Louis Darrant in a suitably patriotic dress.
Guests also enjoyed a barbecue lunch, games for children and a raffle.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.