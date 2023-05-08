Coronation celebrations at Malaga's English cemetery The international congregation of St George's partied like royals on Sunday to mark the historic event

The British School of Malaga teachers' choir sang at the garden party

St George's Anglican Church in Malaga hosted a coronation garden party on Sunday 7 May to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Around 100 people attended the international party, which attracted not just Brits, but people from Finland, France, Ireland and the USA, among others.

King Charles and Queen Camilla even made an appearance, albeit thanks to Ulla and Jukka from Finland.

Ampliar Jukke and Ulla from Finland wore Charles and Camilla masks T. C.

There was music from the British School of Malaga and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters. Kathryn Dyche-Nichols posed with Vice Consul Miriam Pérez Martín and Father Louis Darrant in a suitably patriotic dress.

Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Father Louis dances with the Soul Sisters, Kathryn Dyche-Nichols in her Union Jack dress with Father Louis Darrant and Vice Consul Miriam Pérez Martín T. C.

Guests also enjoyed a barbecue lunch, games for children and a raffle.