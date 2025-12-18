Young man convicted of raping his partner as 'punishment' for talking to a neighbour in Malaga

Juan Cano aálaga Thursday, 18 December 2025, 09:33 Share

A young North African man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for habitual abuse of his partner and a brutal rape in retaliation for seeing her talking to a neighbour. The sentence of Malaga's provincial court, now ratified by the high court of justice of Andalucía, considers it proven that the victim lived in a constant climate of aggression, insults and belittlement, a "humiliating and degrading" treatment that culminated in the sexual assault, which took place amidst blows and threats.

When the events occurred, in 2022, the woman had been in a relationship with the defendant, with whom she had a child, for three years, the last two of which they had been living together under the same roof. According to the ruling, the spiral of violence intensified from May and continued until October, when the rape took place.

The judges concluded that the convicted man, aged 30, habitually abused his partner: “He would slap her, kick her, punch her and hurl insults at her such as “old woman, who’s ever going to love you - it’s a good job you’ve got me. He also called her a slut, daughter of a bitch, a worthless junkie and four-eyes.”

The court ruling set out several specific incidents, such as an occasion when he threw a shoe at her head, which actually struck her, or when he hurled a pair of scissors at her face, which the victim managed to dodge, although they hit her on the left arm. In the summer of 2022, he scratched the right side of her face and slapped her, causing a bruise to her left eye.

In mid-September, the defendant kicked the victim numerous times in the legs and punched her all over her body, causing several marks on her back, according to the sentence, which is not yet final and can be appealed before the supreme court.

At the beginning of 2022, the convicted man was in the family home with his partner and reproached her for having been in the street chatting with a neighbour. He then took a kitchen knife and raped her "while humiliating her and punching her every time she complained of pain". He then threatened to shave her head if he saw her talking to him again.

Gender violence helpline

It is worth remembering that in Spain the 016 telephone number is available to all victims of gender violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as is the email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. Attention is also provided by WhatsApp through the number 600 000 016. In an emergency situation, victims can call 112 or the National Police (091) and the Guardia Civil (062), and if it is impossible to make a call, you can use the AlertCops application, which sends a silent alert signal to the police with geolocation information.