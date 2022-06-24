'Controlled' Sierra Bermeja forest fire affects almost 5,000 hectares The blaze, burning since 8 June, has affected land across seven Malaga municipalities (Benahavís, Estepona, Faraján, Igualeja, Jubrique, Júzcar and Pujerra)

File photograph taken at the height of the fire. / SUR

The Junta de Andalucía has revealed that the fire burning in the Sierra Bermeja mountain range since 8 June has affected around 4,860 hectares of land across seven Malaga municipalities (Benahavís, Estepona, Faraján, Igualeja, Jubrique, Júzcar and Pujerra).

The fire was declared controlled on 15 June and the Plan Infoca forest fire brigade continues its efforts to completely extinguish it.

At the height of the blaze almost 3,000 people were evacuated from their homes and 233 military personnel were drafted in to help battle the flames.