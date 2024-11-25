Storm Bert could bring rain and 'calima' dust to Malaga province this Monday The front that has caused flooding in the UK this weekend reaches Spain; in Malaga the highest chance of rain will be in the westernmost part of the province and Antequera

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 25 November 2024, 09:54

A major cold front is set to sweep across Malaga this Monday bringing rain and 'calima' dust in the air to the province. Storm Bert, which has caused flooding and damage in the UK this weekend, has 11 Spanish regions on alert and will be marked by the passage of a cold front resulting in overcast skies and widespread rainfall in Spain's northwest, according to national weather agency Aemet.

Today's forecast across Malaga province shows a high probability - over 80% - of rain in some inland areas such as Ronda and Antequera, especially between 12-6pm. There is also a possibility of scattered showers in municipalities along the western coast of Malaga province - such as Manilva (90% chance of rain), Estepona or Marbella (75%) - and in the Guadalhorce Valley area such as in Coín, Álora or Pizarra (70%).

"Monday will begin with the tail end of the squall: a cold front will arrive to the northwest and the windstorm will continue due to the formation of small lows close to land," according to weather portal Meteored.

SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero described in his blog how the phenomenon will leave its mark in Andalucía. "The cold front generated by Bert will leave rain in the western part of our region, which may be accompanied by storms and mud deposits. At some point these showers may be heavy," he said.

"In Malaga, the highest probability of rainfall will be in the westernmost part of the province and the Antequera area. There may also be deposits of muddy rainfall, but not much. In Malaga city and in the eastern part of the province, the chance of showers is lower," he added.

Calima

Meteored pointed out that the position of Bert in the north Atlantic ocean and the presence of a powerful weather system in the European Mediterranean basin will favour the invasion of a warm mass of air coming from the western Sahara.

"The peculiarity of this situation is that the centres of action are so extensive that a belt of warm, humid and cloudy air will be formed by the presence of sand in suspension from Africa to approximately the Arctic circle. Although the haze will affect and is affecting the whole of Spain, it is expected that on Monday it will be in the centre of the country and the Mediterranean regions where the Saharan dust cloud will reach very significant concentrations. Although the rains are not going to be widespread, where it does rain there will be the phenomenon known as 'calima' (mud rain)," according to Meteored.