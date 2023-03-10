City council to enforce completion of unfinished building projects and chase owners of abandoned land

There is the threat of a forced auction if owners of unfinished projects do not complete them in a timely manner

Malaga City Council is to force the owners of abandoned plots of land or half-finished buildings to build on the land or finish construction. The Municipal Registry of Plots and Dilapidated Buildings, a system managed by the Urban Planning department, keeps records of these properties and will give owners one year to request permits to build or reform a building. Failure to do so entitles the authority to place the land or building into a forced auction.

The planning department said that due to the demand for vacant building plots and increased tourism it will focus on pursuing works that were stopped or unfinished because of creditors or foreclosures. It confirmed that due to this demand many of the properties are in the process of being removed from the registry as owners are beginning to complete works or have already applied for permits to begin renovations.

Although the council holds the right to force the sale of a building or land it has not yet proceeded with any action as it has stated its preference will always be to have the owner assume responsibility for it.

The lack of upkeep of certain properties can force the council to intervene to avoid a risk to public safety or making an area look run down, especially when located in areas of historical importance.