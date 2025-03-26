Change in the weather on the cards in Malaga and along Costa del Sol as province gets some respite from the rain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 07:05 Compartir

The rain will give Malaga a respite, this time for a longer period of time, it seems. At least this is what the Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecasts, which rules out precipitation for the rest of the week in the city. The weather will take a turn from the last few weeks and will be more in line with what is usual for this time of year, which means that there will be an increase in temperatures.

This Wednesday, the mercury in the capital of the Costa del Sol will oscillate between the expected minimum of 10C and a maximum of 21 degrees, rising progressively until Sunday. The highest values, according to the Aemet forecast, will be on Friday and Sunday, when the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13C and 24 degrees respectively.

This Wednesday, inland highs will go from 15 to 17C and on Thursday on the coast will reach 20 degrees, while in Malaga city it will exceed 22C. The situation will be similar on Thursday, with generally clear skies. The forecast points to a spring-like weekend in Malaga, where it is also possible that on Saturday there could be an occasional episode of warm 'terral' wind in the capital of the Costa del Sol and the usual areas of the coast.