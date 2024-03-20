Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An employee controls the filling of a swimming pool from a water tanker lorry, in an file image. Salvador Salas
Can community swimming pools be filled with water from tanker lorries in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol?
Drought crisis

The province's Association of Property Administrators is advising the presidents of homeowners' associations of what they can and cannot do with private pools, based on its understanding of the Junta de Andalucía's drought decree

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 15:48

Many of the presidents of the communities of owners on the Costa del Sol are currently receiving letters from the Malaga Association of Property Administrators, in response to the various doubts that have arisen regarding the filling and topping up of swimming pools in the region, as the warmer weather approaches. This letter tells them that the proposal put forward by the Junta de Andalucía, after the last meeting of its drought committee, held a few days ago, is that the filling and refilling of private pools is banned, and not even with water brought in from tanker lorries, an option that some complexes and private homes were hoping for.

Hotel swimming pools, which are considered to be public pools, are exempt from all these regulations and can therefore be filled and refilled freely, just like those in municipal sports centres.

Returning to private swimming pools, the letter continues, "the filling and refilling of seawater pools is only authorised if the installation is duly adapted and certified, and if they do not empty into a public sewer". That said, the Association of Property Administrators said it is waiting for the new drought regulations to be published in the BOJA official gazette of the Junta de Andalucía, "in order to be able to carry out a more detailed analysis of the new measures".

Pending this new publication, and in addition to everything related to the filling and refilling of swimming pools, these are other water saving measures that are currently in force and the irrigation of gardens, parks or green areas, public or private, is prohibited. Nor is it permitted to wash streets, pavements or façades, public or private, with potable water except those authorised for sanitary reasons. Likewise, car washing is prohibited, except in authorised establishments that have a water recirculation system. Fountains and ornamental ponds that do not have a recirculation system may not be used. Public showers are also prohibited, while the use of water from hydrants is not permitted without authorisation, except in the event of fire.

