Hotel group lands on the Costa del Sol with two boutique hotels

Spanish hotel chain Bypillow debuts on the Costa del Sol with two boutique hotels in the eastern part of Malaga city: Villa Lorena and California. The group said that "the launch in the province and the consolidation in Cadiz, with a third hotel establishment in the city, respond to a growth strategy that prioritises destinations with stable operations, local identity and tourist potential beyond seasonality".

The chain highlights the privileged locations of the new hotels in Malaga. Villa Lorena is located in El Limonar - one of the most distinguished residential areas of Malaga. It is a historic villa converted into a boutique hotel, with nine rooms and a garden with swimming pool and gym. "Just five minutes' walk from La Caleta beach, it offers a quiet, well-connected environment with a strong local identity," the company says. Bypillow California is located on Paseo de Sancha, with 28 rooms and more than 45 years of experience. "It is a well-established hotel, highly valued by its guests. The group has decided to keep the hotel's original name as a strategic commitment to continuity and accumulated recognition," the company explained.

The chain's commitment to the Andalucía region is also reflected in the incorporation of the Patagonia Sur hotel, located in the heart of the historic centre of Cadiz city, with 15 rooms and five flats.

Reflecting on the success of the hotel industry in Malaga, Bypillow added that occupancy in the province has exceeded one million overnight stays across all hotels in the first four months of 2025. The data, revealed by Spain's INE national institute of statistics, places overnight stays at 1,072,280, which is an increase of 7.9% compared to the number of stay during the same period last year. Such figures consolidate Malaga's position as one of the main tourist engines in southern Europe. The city is well-connected, thanks to Malaga Airport, and promotes a variety of offers for different tastes: culture, food, beach, mountains, etc.

In addition, Cadiz maintains a prominent position in urban and heritage tourism, with a solid demand in both high and low seasons.

36 is the number of hotels the Bypillow chain has in 13 destinations in Spain and Italy

"We continue to focus on destinations that allow for sustainable year-round operations. Malaga and Cadiz are vibrant, well-connected cities with enormous long-term potential. These three boutique hotels fit perfectly with our model: excellent locations, differentiation and efficient management," said Albert Duran, co-CEO of Bypillow Group.

The Spanish chain has said that its expansion plan goes beyond these three new additions and has announced that the group is studying new opportunities in both Spain and Italy, "with the aim of continuing to grow selectively, in destinations with their own identity and constant demand". The group currently has 36 establishments, both operational and undergoing refurbishment, in over 13 destinations in both countries.