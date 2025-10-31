Bishop of the Diocese of Europe visits the Costa del Sol

Revd Dr Robert Innes (c) at the Anglican church with clergy from across the Costa del Sol.

Reverend Dr Robert Innes, Bishop of the Diocese of Europe, arrived on the Costa del Sol last week to lead the 50th anniversary service for the Anglican Church of San Pedro and Sotogrande. The bishop travelled from Belgium for an appointment that marked an important milestone in the life of the chaplaincy.

During his time at the Sotogrande church, the bishop learned about the chaplaincy's mission and the English-speaking community it serves.

He was accompanied by David Waller, Archdeacon of Southern Europe, while the service brought together clergy and members from across the Costa del Sol. These included Revd Dr Tony Carroll, chaplain of San Pedro and Sotogrande, Revd William Small, Anglican chaplain for the Costa del Sol East area and Revd Conrad Hicks, Chair of the Methodist Church's South Eastern District, reflecting the chaplaincy's close ecumenical partnership with the Methodist community.

The chaplaincy, which serves an area from Marbella to Algeciras and includes the towns of Estepona, Sabinillas, Manilva, Duquesa and Sotogrande, has marked its golden jubilee year with a series of spiritual and cultural activities under the guidance of Rev Tony Carroll, who took over as chaplain in May 2023.

"The occasion was a joyful celebration of faith, fellowship and fifty years of worship and service in the region," chaplaincy council member Alison Cressey told SUR in English.

During his stay on the coast, Revd Dr Robert also visited the Chaplaincy of St Andrew, Costa del Sol East, where he was welcomed at the chaplaincy churches in Calahonda, Alhaurín el Grande and Fuengirola.

He also stopped off at the St George's Church in Malaga, where he was received by Father Louis Darrant.

Bishop Robert, who lives with his wife, Helen, in Brussels, was consecrated in Canterbury Cathedral in July 2014 and has been diocesan bishop since then. Before his consecration, he was Chancellor of the Pro-Cathedral of Holy Trinity in Brussels.