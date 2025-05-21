Births continue to rise slightly in first quarter in Malaga

Nuria Triguero Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:31 Compartir

During the first quarter of the year, 2,859 children were born in the province of Malaga: an average of 32 per day. This is a provisional figure, which represents a very slight increase compared to the first quarter of 2024: 0.27% or eight births in absolute terms. If this figure is confirmed, it would mean that Malaga is maintaining the upward trend that began in 2024, when the birth rate rose by 0.43%.

With this slight increase, the province contrasts with the downward trend at national level during the first quarter. Spain experienced a 0.53% decrease in births during this period. The birth rate also fell by 0.33% in Andalucía as a whole.

Mortality rises

The rate of mortality is not measured the same way as birth trends. The national institute of statistics (INE) measures births in months and deaths in weeks. During the first 13 weeks of the year (which is the period closest to the first three months), there were 3,955 deaths in Malaga, 3.53% more than in the same period in 2024. This upward trend in mortality is shared with the rest of Andalucía and Spain, although the rate in Malaga is slightly higher than the national (+1.44%) and regional (+0.86%) averages.

Last year was an exception to the upward trend in mortality that Malaga has been experiencing over the past few decades, as a natural consequence of population aging and growth. There were 13,801 deaths, which is 1.12% less than in 2023 and also lower than in previous years. It was, in fact, the year with the fewest deaths since 2018.