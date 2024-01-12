Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer Tom Jones and Keane join the line-up of Starlite Occident 2024, which already includes Take That and Jamie Cullum

The lead singer of the British band Keane, in 2005.

Europa Press Friday, 12 January 2024, 10:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Tom Jones and Keane are the latest acts to join the line-up of Starlite Occident 2024, the summer-long festival held from mid-June to early August in Marbella.

Legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones returns to the stage in Nagüeles quarry on Tuesday 23 July, where he will perform live tracks from his career such as Sexbomb and It's Not Unusual, organisers announced this week.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday 9 July, British band Keane make their first appearance at Starlite Occident to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of their debut album Hopes and Fears.

Keane were successful in the 2000s and were one of the best-selling British bands worldwide, with songs such as Everybody's Changing and Somewhere Only We Know among the best known.

Tom Jones and Keane join a star-studded line-up for Starlite Occident 2024, which already includes Jamie Cullum (Friday 14 June), Sheryl Crow (Friday 21 June), Aitana (Saturday 22 June and Monday 29 July), Vanesa Martín (Saturday 29 June), Myke Towers (Wednesday 3 June), Camilo (Saturday 6 and Monday 8 July), Christian Nodal (Saturday 13 July), Take That (Sunday 14 and Monday 15 July), Simple Minds (Monday 22 July), Diana Krall (Wednesday 24 July), and Luis Miguel (Wednesday 31 July, and Friday 2 and Saturday 3 August).

Also on stage will be Los Secretos (Thursday 1 August), Antonio José (Tuesday 6 August), Miguel Poveda (Thursday 8 August), UB40 ft. Ali Campbell (Friday 9 August), La Oreja de Van Gogh (Wednesday 14 August), Sara Baras (Saturday 17 August), Siempre Así (Monday 19 August) and Ana Mena (Friday 23 August).

Tickets are on sale at www.starliteoccident.com.