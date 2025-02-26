Eighty palm trees moved in Benalmádena avenue revamp

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 10:04 Compartir

Cranes and bulldozers working on Avenida Gamonal in recent days have alerted local residents, who have witnessed the removal of 80 palm trees. Contrary to their concerns, the street, located in the Arroyo de la Miel district in Benalmádena, is part of extensive municipal works that started in November 2024, aiming to improve pedestrian access in the area.

The project, which has an investment of 2.6 million euros, is one of the most ambitious initiatives of Benalmádena. It will cover the renovation of eleven streets and 13,500 square metres of pavement.

One of the objectives is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. Although it was originally designed for tourism, with numerous aparthotel complexes, the district became increasingly residential over the years, which means that there is daily foot traffic, not just during the high season. However, no major interventions have been carried out for decades, hence the current need for improvements.

According to Benalmádena's councillor for works, José Luis Bergillos, one of the necessary interventions consists of complying with accessibility regulations, which demand that pavements are 1.80 metres wide. Any narrowing of a specific area should not go under 1.50 metres. However, many of the streets are lined with numerous tree species that were planted in the past.

This is the case with Avenida Gamonal, the main axis that gives its name to the whole area, where 80 palm trees have been planted on the pavement (40 on each side of the street).

To upgrade the area, a total of 80 palm trees will be moved. Some of them will not be fully relocated: they will remain on Avenida Gamonal, but in a position that allows 1.80 metres of unobstructed pavement. Other trees will be planted in the green areas of the district. The rest will be moved to the Albaytar park.

The councillor stated that the whole operation is part of the work project, which is progressing without major setbacks at the moment. The only issue faced so far is a slight delay, as the works were expected to be completed by the end of May - a deadline that has extended to the end of June.

Benalmádena town hall intends to carry out a comprehensive remodelling, not only of Avenida Gamonal, but also of adjacent streets such as Capricornio, Leo, San Silvestre, Aguacate, Sagitario, Zodiaco, Virgo, Taurus, Pisces and Libra. The transformation includes improvement of street lighting, drainage and irrigation networks, as well as asphalt replacement.