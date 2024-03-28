Week-long resurfacing of three key roads starts in centre of Arroyo de la Miel on 1 April

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The work is framed in the town’s Asphalt Plan. SUR
Infrastructure

The asphalting will be carried out in such a way as to “cause as little inconvenience as possible” to local residents and businesses, according to the town hall

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 07:17

Benalmadena town hall has announced that major asphalting work will begin on Monday 1 April that will lead to some diversions in the heart of Arroyo de la Miel for the next seven days. The council said the resurfacing of Avenida García Lorca, Avenida de la Estación and Avenida de la Constitución will be carried out between 9pm and 7am in order to “cause as little inconvenience as possible” to local residents and businesses.

Drivers are advised to avoid the centre of Arroyo de la Miel during these times, and although traffic build-up is expected during the day, the council said it would endeavour to avoid creating any major problems for pedestrians and drivers.

The “necessary” work had been held back in order not to interrupt the town’s Holy Week processions, although the council pointed out that the it was “not able to postpone it any longer because the work is included in the town’s 'Asphalt Plan', and the roads and pavements were in need of repair”.

