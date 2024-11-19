'Unique' tapas awarded during ceremony in Benalmádena

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor with the winners of the first prize. SUR
&#039;Unique&#039; tapas awarded during ceremony in Benalmádena
Some 26 local bars and restaurants took part in the VIII Ruta de la Tapa de Cine culinary initiative that was held earlier this month

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 11:29

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, presided over the awards ceremony of the VIII Ruta de la Tapa de Cine on Monday, an event that took place at the town hall. The film tapas route combines gastronomy and cinema, when local restaurants and bars prepare special tapas inspired by iconic films and legendary characters.

A total of 26 bars and restaurants from the different areas of the municipality participated in the culinary initiative, organised by the council, through the Membrive Events company, with the collaboration of the Benalmádena traders’ association, ACEB, and the ‘open shopping centre’ (CCA).

The main objective of the tapas route, held from 1 to 8 November, was to boost commercial activity in the municipality during the low season.

The winners were: Casa Miguel, which won the professional tapa award, endowed with a prize of 400 euros; La Tarara, which won the popular tapa award, with 250 euros; and Taberna de Sinfo, which won the digital tapa award, with 100 euros.

Councillor Raúl Campos thanked all the participating businesses that supported the initiative, “one of the main gastronomic events of the year”. “The tapas route endeavours to boost the activity of bars and restaurants during the month of November, and thus combat the seasonality of the sector. They have all offered us very elaborate tapas again this year, with which they have taken care of even the smallest detail so that their flavour is unique and special. Everyone who has participated in this important event has enjoyed the best flavours that come from the kitchens of Benalmadena," he said.

