Image of one of the 20 devices installed on the beaches of Benalmádena. SUR
Health and safety

Ultraviolet radiation indication lights arrive at Benalmádena's beaches

The town hall has installed 20 'solmáforos' - devices that indicate the level of sun exposure risk at municipal beaches

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 20:04

Benalmádena town call has installed 20 'solmáforos' (devices that warn of the level of ultraviolet radiation) on its beaches. Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said that the aim of this initiative is to "go a step further in the prevention of skin diseases" through technology and improved services.

'Solmáforos' have been installed on the beaches of Carvajal, Tajo de la Soga, La Morena, Bonita, Malibú, La Viborilla, Benalnatura, Las Yucas, Torrequebrada, Torrevigía, Los Melilleros, Arroyo de la Miel, Los Maites, El Bil-Bil, Santa Ana, Las Gaviotas, Malapesquera, Torrebermeja 1, Torrebermeja 2 and Fuente de la Salud.

Powered by a solar panel and a lithium battery, the devices indicate the level of ultraviolet radiation risk according to the world health organization (Who) scale: green for low radiation (level 0 to 2); yellow for moderate (3 to 5); amber for high (6 and 7); red for very high radiation (between levels 8 and 10); and violet for extreme (11 or more).

Informed decisions

"By providing this information, we help beachgoers make informed decisions about the risk that their exposure to the sun may present and they can decide the level of protection they must use or at what times they can sunbathe and at what times they should not," Antonio Lara said.

The contract for this installation is worth almost 60,500 euros, with a grant from the European Next Generation funds through the Andalusian tourism sustainability plan.

The 'solmáforos' will be one of the new features on Benalmádena's beaches next summer, together with a public address system and emergency points.

