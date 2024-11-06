Fright for foreign teens who broke into Costa del Sol amusement park on Halloween night

SUR Benalmádena Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:29

Two teenagers have been caught by police officers after breaking into into the Tivoli amusement park in Benalmádena, which has been closed to the public for four years.

A security guard watching the site's surveillance cameras spotted the two minors about 7.45pm on Thursday 31 October. He then phoned a worker guarding the park that he had seen shadows of what appeared to be two or three individuals wandering in the vicinity of the free fall attraction.

National Police officers were then alerted and then found the two 15-year-olds of German nationality. They were asked to identify themselves, empty their pockets as well as delete any photos they took of the site on their phones. Police then contacted their parents who soon arrived at the scene to collect them.