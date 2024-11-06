Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fright for foreign teens who broke into Costa del Sol amusement park on Halloween night
Crime 

Fright for foreign teens who broke into Costa del Sol amusement park on Halloween night

A security guard watching the site's surveillance cameras spotted the pair and alerted the police

SUR

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:29

Two teenagers have been caught by police officers after breaking into into the Tivoli amusement park in Benalmádena, which has been closed to the public for four years.

A security guard watching the site's surveillance cameras spotted the two minors about 7.45pm on Thursday 31 October. He then phoned a worker guarding the park that he had seen shadows of what appeared to be two or three individuals wandering in the vicinity of the free fall attraction.

National Police officers were then alerted and then found the two 15-year-olds of German nationality. They were asked to identify themselves, empty their pockets as well as delete any photos they took of the site on their phones. Police then contacted their parents who soon arrived at the scene to collect them.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town badly hit by 'Dana' storm starts to slowly recover six days after the devastating flooding
  2. 2 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  3. 3 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  4. 4 Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain
  5. 5 Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre
  6. 6 Spanish government unveils 10.6-billion-euro aid package to help flood-hit communities
  7. 7 SUR in English takes the south of Spain onto the streets of London
  8. 8 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  9. 9 Price dropped as former Costa del Sol police station goes under the hammer again
  10. 10 Normality still seems a long way off in Álora, one of the worst-hit towns in Malaga following last week's 'Dana' storm

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fright for foreign teens who broke into Costa del Sol amusement park on Halloween night