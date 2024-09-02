Turnout at weekend festivals in Benalmádena ‘exceeded all expectations’

Tony Bryant Monday, 2 September 2024, 14:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Argentinian and Arab cultures were the main protagonists in Benalmádena at the weekend during two events that the town hall said had “shown its most international side” and which made the town “more fashionable than ever”. The Arab souk and the Argentinian gaucho festival were declared “resounding successes” due to the participation of the public, which “exceeded all expectations”.

The Arab market, held in Benalmádena Pueblo, offered traditional tea shops, spice stalls, typical cuisine, street theatre and parades, along with an area dedicated exclusively to falconry.

Meanwhile, the grounds of Bil Bil castle, located on the seafront, presented the Fiesta Gaucha, an event that offered traditional grilled meats and cuisine, wines and drinks and a wide range of shows and live performances in order to bring together locals, visitors and, in particular, the large Argentinian community that resides on the Costa del Sol, 3,500 of whom live in Benalmádena.

The Arab souk offered traditional cuisine and entertainment. SUR.

Tourism and foreign residents councillor Presi Aguilera praised the organisation of these events, which she said is yet another sign that "Benalmádena is full of people who want to live life with soul and enjoyment".

The councillor added that the weekend had put the finishing touch to two intense summer months where the municipality has been “a benchmark on the Costa del Sol”.

"Benalmádena is in fashion and the most obvious proof has been the success throughout the summer in these initiatives."