Around 300 swimmers expected to make a splash in Torremolinos sea race this weekend

José Rodríguez Cámara Friday, 6 September 2024, 12:36

Around 300 participants are expected to take part in one of the classic swimming competitions along the Torremolinos coastline, the Travesía a Nado, between La Carihuela and El Bajondillo, on Saturday 7 September. Registration for the last available places is open through the app Torremolinos Despega (Google Play / Apple Store), free for subscribers and with a cost of two euros for those who are not members of the sports delegation. The starting point will be the Bananas beach bar, at 5pm, and the awards ceremony is scheduled for 7pm in La Carihuela, next to the Playa Miguel beach bar.

Sports councillor Ramón Alcaide said the race is one of the activities included in the programme of the San Miguel fair. There are two distances, 1,200 metres for those over 12 years old and 400 metres for children and those in the adapted categories.

"I would like to highlight the safety and security arrangements planned for this competition and which make the Carihuela-Bajondillo swimming initiative one of the safest events in the province. It will include the presence of the Malaga lifeguard company, Grupo Talassa, which will monitor the event with two boats, jet skis and lifeguards, along with the civil protection services and the Torremolinos rowing club," he said.

Triathlon World Championship final

Alcaide highlighted "the environment in which this sporting event will take place and the quality of the beaches of Torremolinos". In addition, the councillor said, "The final of the Torremolinos-Andalucía 2024 triathlon world championship will be held here next month, from 17 to 20 October, a unique event of worldwide importance in which our coastline will play an important role in the swimming segment."