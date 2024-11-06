Costa town aims to avoid substandard housing with new planning regulation

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:44

Torremolinos town hall is close to approving a new regulation which is aimed at avoiding substandard housing developments going up.

Planning in Torremolinos is currently ruled by the 1996 PGOU general urban development plan. This is still the case after the one drawn up in 2020 was overturned. The current one, which is almost 30 years old, does not include a minimum square metre requirement for a dwelling, while the 2020 one did, namely 37.5. However, this provision will be included in a new urban planning regulation the council is already working on, meaning dwellings that are less than 37.5 square metres will not be granted a building permit.

The new regulation was first drafted in August, with the backing of the town hall, where it was published in the official gazette of the province and was open to public consultation. The new regulation is now ready for initial approval. It was scheduled to be brought to the October council meeting, on Thursday 31 October, however the session was suspended out of respect for the victims of the Dana weather event which devastated Valencia and parts of Malaga province.

The regulation is expected to be brought before the next council meeting which, as announced by mayor Margarita del Cid, is scheduled for 8 November.

Hefty contract

The town hall announced on 11 October that it was launching the tender process for the final drafting of the general municipal development plan (PGOM) and the urban development plan (PGOU), which will replace the current general urban development plan. The contract, published on the public sector platform, is valued at more than one million euros. Companies interested in submitting a bid have until 11 November.

Other key issues

The agenda of the postponed council meeting also included the approval of the so-called municipal ordinance regulating the creation and management of low emission zone (ZBE) in Torremolinos. Initially, the council expected it to be ready for use on 1 July, but the plan was modified, due to the need to implement electronic vehicle control measures, and it is expected to come into effect by January 2025.