Torremolinos unveils record employment figures

The Costa del Sol town also ranks highly among the large municipalities in Andalucía with the highest percentage of self-employed workers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 17 October 2025, 17:26

Torremolinos closed September with the highest social security affiliation figures in its history. According to the regional ministry of inclusion, social security and migration in Andalucía, the municipality recorded 25,737 workers last month, representing a four per cent year-on-year increase, with 113 more affiliates than in the same month of 2024.

Another significant figure, which the town hall said reflects the dynamism of the local economy, is the number of self-employed workers. In September, there were 5,895 self-employed individuals. According to the Andalusian institute of statistics and cartography (IECA), Torremolinos ranks among the municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants with the highest percentage of self-employed workers. Last month, self-employed workers accounted for 22.9 per cent of all social security affiliates in the town.

Torremolinos ended September with 305 more people joining the workforce compared to the same month last year, bringing the number of unemployed to 4,304, compared with 4,609 in September 2024, according to data from the regional government. The figure recorded last month represents the best employment data since September 2008, when the municipality had 4,294 unemployed.

Hospitality and retail remain the main economic sectors in terms of the contracts registered last month.

