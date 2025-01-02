Sports tourism brings in 2.2 million euros to Torremolinos town hall coffers

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 2 January 2025, 11:40

Torremolinos wants to continue to attract a type of tourist that, thanks to its non-seasonal nature, generates activity in the sector at any time of the year; tourists that are key to keeping the hotel sector open 12 months a year and which also allows other associated businesses to obtain extra income. This is sports tourism. According to data provided by the town hall, through sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, this tourist profile grew by 47 per cent last year, reaching 4,691 visitors. "These figures reflect the strength of a sector on the rise with an increase of 1,507 sportspeople compared to 2023 and which has a significant impact on the local economy," Alcaide said.

Specifically, he said that 233 teams have arrived in Torremolinos, mainly from central and northern Europe, of which 150 were swimming, 64 football, 14 athletics and five multisport. This is an increase of 88 teams compared to last year, a figure which, he maintains, "is a good example of the work being carried out to encourage the arrival of these tourists".

From an economic point of view, sports tourism generated a direct economic impact of 2,213,834 euros in 2024, 45 per cent more than the figure reached in 2023, which stood at 1,522,400 euros.

Overnight stays linked to sports tourism have grown notably in 2024, 40 per cent more than last year to reach 26,791, which represents 7,711 more than in 2023. By sport, swimming is the discipline that has attracted the largest number of athletes with 2,580 athletes who have mainly made use of the Virgen del Carmen III outdoor Olympic swimming pool.