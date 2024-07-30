Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 08:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos will host the annual competition to find Malaga province’s tastiest 'espetos' (skewered sardines) on the beach next to the Costa Lago Hotel (Playamar) on Saturday 3 August, an event in which the food critic and expert in gastronomic marketing, Nacho Sandoval, will participate as a one of the judges. Sandoval, who was awarded the Miami Media Award in the USA for excellence in gastronomic communication, will be joined on the jury by Pablo Sánchez, executive chef of Los Marinos; Genoveva Farraguts, head of communication at Cervezas Victoria; Miguel Avisbal, from Bodegas Barbadillo, and journalist Pedro González.

The Concurso de Espetos de la Costa del Sol, which is organised by the local business and traders’ association, CET, will present chefs from along the coast, who will cook the local speciality over traditional charcoal barbecues on the beach in hope of producing the most succulent sardine. Sardines cooked in this way over hot coals during the summer months have become a symbol of the Malaga coastline.

The competition, now in its tenth year in the Costa del Sol town, is sponsored by Torremolinos town hall, the provincial authority and the Sabor a Málaga brand. As in previous years, part of the proceedings from the sale of the sardines will be donated to a local charity.

Nacho Sandoval, who is considered one of the 25 most influential people in gastronomy in Spain by MERCA2, said, “It is an honour and a great responsibility to be part of this jury in a holiday town I first discovered in 1976. I visit and enjoy Torremolinos on a regular basis due to my business commitments, and these visits are always accompanied by some good skewered sardines,” Sandoval said.