Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Espetos have become a symbol of the Costa del Sol coastline. SUR
Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol
Food and drink

Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol

Held on Saturday 3 August, the 'concurso de espetos' will bring together a panel of gastronomic experts to judge Malaga province chefs cooking the local speciality, while raising money for a local charity

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 08:45

Opciones para compartir

Torremolinos will host the annual competition to find Malaga province’s tastiest 'espetos' (skewered sardines) on the beach next to the Costa Lago Hotel (Playamar) on Saturday 3 August, an event in which the food critic and expert in gastronomic marketing, Nacho Sandoval, will participate as a one of the judges. Sandoval, who was awarded the Miami Media Award in the USA for excellence in gastronomic communication, will be joined on the jury by Pablo Sánchez, executive chef of Los Marinos; Genoveva Farraguts, head of communication at Cervezas Victoria; Miguel Avisbal, from Bodegas Barbadillo, and journalist Pedro González.

The Concurso de Espetos de la Costa del Sol, which is organised by the local business and traders’ association, CET, will present chefs from along the coast, who will cook the local speciality over traditional charcoal barbecues on the beach in hope of producing the most succulent sardine. Sardines cooked in this way over hot coals during the summer months have become a symbol of the Malaga coastline.

The competition, now in its tenth year in the Costa del Sol town, is sponsored by Torremolinos town hall, the provincial authority and the Sabor a Málaga brand. As in previous years, part of the proceedings from the sale of the sardines will be donated to a local charity.

Nacho Sandoval, who is considered one of the 25 most influential people in gastronomy in Spain by MERCA2, said, “It is an honour and a great responsibility to be part of this jury in a holiday town I first discovered in 1976. I visit and enjoy Torremolinos on a regular basis due to my business commitments, and these visits are always accompanied by some good skewered sardines,” Sandoval said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol fairground lights crash to the ground after freak 'heat burst'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity
  3. 3 El Rompido in Huelva - a paradise for nature lovers
  4. 4 Malaga CF set to receive double transfer windfall
  5. 5 Cudeca to host fundraising white dress code cocktail party in Marbella
  6. 6 Marbella FC announce shock signing of José Callejón
  7. 7 Malaga duo lead Spain to European Padel Championships victory
  8. 8 There will be no Malaga Paralympians for first time in almost half a century
  9. 9 Marbella's Luis Ángel Maté to end professional cycling career at this year's Vuelta a España
  10. 10 Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad