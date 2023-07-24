Torremolinos sustainable tourism campaign asks beachgoers to 'to take care of the environment' The campaign asks residents and tourists alike to protect the natural ecosystem of the beaches, by adopting a few simple measures

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Tourism department of Torremolinos town hall has launched a sustainable tourism campaign which highlights the importance of respecting the environment during the summer holiday season.

Under the slogan of ‘take care of our environment', the campaign informs residents and tourists of their duty to protect the natural ecosystem of the beaches, to use non-polluting sun protection products, correct usage of the recycle bins, and to be responsible when using water from public fountains and showers.

The initiative also asks people to take care of urban street furniture, and to travel by bicycle or public transport in order to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Five different posters have been distributed throughout the town centre and the seafront area, each of which have a QR code where information in Spanish and English can be downloaded, The campaign has also been launched on all of the town hall’s social media pages.

The council said that the objective is to “convey that natural resources are not infinite”, and that everyone “must take care of the environment”.

“It is essential that a consolidated destination such as Torremolinos knows how to reinvent itself under the concepts of sustainability and urban regeneration, but for this we must have the collaboration of both the residents and all those who visit us. The involvement of all will be key for our municipality to become a benchmark for good practices in tourism sustainability,” the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, explained.