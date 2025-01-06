Costa del Sol town to start fining drivers on 15 February as ban on polluting vehicles is enforced

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 6 January 2025, 17:51

Torremolinos town hall will start fining drivers if they drive in the town's low emission zone (ZBE) without the correct authorisation from 15 February. The ZBE has been in force since last October, however the council announced it would not be until the start of January that there would be fines for driving in this restricted traffic area without the appropriate requirements.

Although the initial idea was that the ZBE would come into operation on 1 July, its implementation has been slower than expected. Among other factors, the delays have been caused by the need to implement the necessary computer system. With the new timetable set by town hall, it announced that there will be no fines until 15 February 2025. Until that day, during the first weeks of this year, town hall will inform drivers about the ZBE and how to avoid getting a fine.

From the middle of next month, for the whole of this year, the fines will only be applicable, in addition to vehicles without an environmental sticker, to those with a B sticker and which are not registered in Torremolinos. Residents who live in the municipality and who have their vehicle registered in that area will never have any kind of restriction, whatever the letter sticker on their windscreen.

Penalties for failure to respect these rules are 200 euros, and may be increased in the event of a repeat offence, when more than one offence has been committed within a year. The aim of the ZBE is to reduce traffic of the most polluting vehicles, improve energy and environmental sustainability, encourage the use of public transport and promote pedestrian, cycle and sustainable mobility. Access to the ZBE in Torremolinos is controlled by number plate reader cameras and the zone is signposted at its access and termination points.

In terms of streets, the traffic reduction zone includes a section of Calle Hoyo, between Eduardo Aguilera and Maestra Miret; Calle Río Aranda; Calle Eduardo Aguilera; Avenida de Los Manantiales, between Plaza Picasso and Avenida Isabel Manoja; Los Manantiales branch; Calle Río Salazar; Calle Río Arba; Calle Río Subordán; Calle Madre del Buen Consejo; a section of Calle María Barrabino and Calle Río Mesa. The heart of the ZBE is the Plaza Costa del Sol.