Municipal worker resumes street cleaning in Torremolinos. SUR.
Torremolinos resumes street cleaning and disinfection services, suspended since November due to the drought
Drought crisis

Torremolinos resumes street cleaning and disinfection services, suspended since November due to the drought

According to a statement released by the council on 31 May, from June to the end of September, “the use of water is authorised to clean the streets using low-consumption pressure-cleaning machines”

José Rodríguez Cámara

Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:58

Torremolinos town hall has relaunched its street cleaning and disinfection programme, services which had been put on hold since last November due to the measures adopted by the Junta de Andalucía in response to the serious and exceptional water shortages on the Costa del Sol. According to a statement released by the council on 31 May, from June to the end of September, “the use of water is authorised to clean the streets using low-consumption pressure cleaners”.

In the statement, signed by the mayor, Margarita del Cid, other measures have been authorised by the regional authority to the local water company, Acosol, such as the filling of swimming pools for public and private use, as long as they have a water recirculation system and cleaning filters which guarantee the sanitary quality of the water. In addition, the use of showers in sports establishments and swimming pools, along with public drinking fountains, is authorised, provided that they have a timed push-button system, or sensors with a similar function.

However, the showers on the beaches are exclusively for people with reduced mobility.

Irrigation of gardens is another of the measures contemplated, with a provision of 200 cubic hectometres per month, which could rise to a maximum of 400 for species of special botanical interest. For this use, water suitable for human consumption may be used only when there are no other resources available, although this cannot exceed 225 litres per inhabitant per day. As for the maximum frequency of irrigation, this will be one day a week in order to be able to foresee and meet the demands from the general system. In the case of Torremolinos, the irrigation day will be Monday.

The mayor appealed to residents and visitors to be responsible, supportive and efficient with drinking water, as well as those responsible for both public and private facilities, strongly requesting everyone to work together in its compliance.

