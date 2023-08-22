Torremolinos resumes its free adapted transport minibus service

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

The social welfare department of Torremolinos town hall has resumed its adapted transport service for people who suffer from functional diversity or mobility difficulties that prevent them from using regular public transport. The service will offer an adapted vehicle with a mechanical lifting platform that facilitates access to people in wheelchairs. The bus has a total of seven places, two which are exclusive for wheelchair or motorised scooter users.

Four people have already applied for the free service, and anyone wishing to register must meet an established criteria before their application is approved. Registration can be made on the town hall’s website (www.torremolinos.es) or by telephoning the social welfare department, 952 379 413.

The council, which is working in conjunction with several associations that care for people with accessibility needs and mobility difficulties, said, “This service aims to facilitate access for people with functional diversity, bringing basic services closer to everyone, while enhancing their participation and integration into our society.”