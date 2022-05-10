Torremolinos wants to host Eurovision 2023 if Spain wins this year’s contest The announcement was made by the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, during the presentation of the Torremolinos Pride 2022, which will take place from Monday 30 May until Saturday 4 June

Torremolinos town hall has announced that it is going to formally request that the town be contemplated as the venue of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Spain wins this year’s event, the final of which takes place in Turin, Italy, on Saturday 14 May.

Spain has competed in the contest continuously since the country's debut in 1961, although the last time Spain won the contest was in Madrid in 1969, when it was involved in a four-way tie with France, the Netherlands and the UK.

The country’s entry for 2022 is SloMo, a song by Cuban-Spanish singer Chanel Terrero, although a poll conducted by EurovisionWorld.com gives Spain just a three per cent chance of winning.

Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita Del Cid said that if Spain were to win, it would be “an opportunity for the whole of the Costa del Sol, and especially for Torremolinos, which has everything to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.”

Torremolinos Pride 2022

The announcement was made by Del Cid on Tuesday during the presentation of the Torremolinos Pride 2022, which will take place from Monday 30 May until Saturday 4 June.

The town hall said that Pride 2022 will be open to everyone and will offer activities for all audiences. Under the motto of 'No labels. For the rights of LGTBIQ children and adolescents', the event will offer more than 30 cultural and social activities with a common denominator: the enhancement of diversity without labels.

The singer and composer María Peláe will read the proclamation and participate in the raising of the LGTBIQ + flag outside the town hall on Wednesday 1 June.

The epicenter of the festivities will be the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre, since Plaza La Nogalera cannot be used this year due to the work currently in progress on the new train station. The main parade will take place through the centre of the town on Saturday 4 June.

Artistes scheduled to perform at the six-day extravaganza include Camela, Soraya, Melody, Raúl, Divino, Sofía Cristo and La Prohibida.